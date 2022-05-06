81°F
Police say Michele Fiore, other driver both at fault in crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 5, 2022 - 9:59 pm
 
Updated May 5, 2022 - 10:10 pm
Nevada Republican treasurer candidate Michele Fiore. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journa ...
Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore was deemed to be partially at fault for a crash this week, police said.

Fiore was driving a 2020 BMW west on West Centennial Parkway around 9:15 p.m. Monday, when she failed to “maintain a single travel lane” and collided with a 2014 Chevrolet Impala that was heading east on Centennial and making a left turn into an apartment complex near the intersection with North Tenaya Way, according to a Metropolitan Police Department crash report.

Airbags were deployed in both cars and a woman driving the Chevrolet was not wearing a seat belt. The report redacted the other driver’s name.

The other driver told police that Fiore was in the right turn lane but then merged into westbound travel lanes without signaling as the other driver made the left turn.

Fiore, a candidate for state treasurer, was taken to University Medical Center where she was treated for a concussion and several broken bones, according to campaign spokesman Steve Walsh. She was released from the hospital Tuesday morning.

Fiore told police at UMC that she did not change lanes and was not distracted prior to the collision, according to the report.

The driver of the Chevrolet was determined to be at primary fault for failing to yield the right of way, but Fiore was also determined to be at fault for not maintaining a single travel lane, according to the report.

Both drivers were cited.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson @reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

