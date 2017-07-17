Power restored at Veterans Village after electrical fire

Veterans Village tenants were able to stay in their homes after an electrical fire cut power to the central valley housing complex Sunday morning.

The Las Vegas Fire Department responded about 8:30 a.m. Sunday to reports of an underground electrical fire behind Veterans Village, 1150 Las Vegas Blvd. South, but had to wait for NV Energy to cut power to the wires before the fire could be extinguished, the Fire Department said.

According to the department, the wires provided power to Veterans Village and were damaged to the point where power could not be restored until they are completely repaired.

The American Red Cross had planned to temporarily relocate about 60 Veterans Village tenants, many of whom are elderly or disabled, to Fremont Middle School, but a mobile generator was brought into the complex and power was restored, the Fire Department said.

No one was injured during the fire, but its cause and the cost of damage has not been determined.

