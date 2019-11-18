Rain expected this week in Las Vegas Valley

The Las Vegas Valley will see some big changes in the weather by midweek, including the season’s first major snowfall in the mountains.

A view from Henderson of the Las Vegas Strip. Monday will be sunny and warm but rain is expected to move into the Las Vegas Valley by Tuesday. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The week will begin with sunny skies with a high of 77 degrees, but it won’t be long before clouds — and rain — move in, according to the National Weather Service.

Tuesday will bring a 30 percent chance of rain in the afternoon, weather service meteorologist Barry Pierce said. The high should reach 74.

The chances for rain goes up to 80 percent on Wednesday and Thursday, with high temperatures falling to the mid- to upper 50s.

Along with the rain in the valley, Wednesday also have the season’s first chance of seeing significant snowfall in the higher elevations.

A winter storm watch will go into effect Wednesday morning for elevations of 6,000 feet and above with the chance of up to a foot of snow and up to 18 inches at 7,500 feet and above in the Spring Mountains and Sheep Range and the Eastern Sierra/White Mountains, Pierce said.