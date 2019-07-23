Rain is possible in Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday

Tuesday may give the Las Vegas Valley its first “significant” taste of what has been a delayed monsoon season, according to Clay Morgan, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service.

There is a 20 percent chance for showers and isolated storms Tuesday through Thursday in the Las Vegas Valley. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Humidity. Clouds. And, maybe, thunderstorms.

“The blow dryer is off and the sweat machine is on,” he said Tuesday. “And with that, we’ve got slight chances for thunderstorms.”

There is a 20 percent chance for showers and isolated storms Tuesday through Thursday, which will be paired with humidity levels ranging from 18 to 35 percent.

As of 8 a.m., humidity was at 28 percent in the valley.

Meanwhile, the increasing moisture and cloud cover will bring temperatures below the average 105-degree high for this time of the year, with highs near 103 Tuesday through Thursday. As the rain and clouds start to clear out approaching the weekend, temperatures will climb to 106 on Friday and 109 on Saturday, the weather service said.

Overnight temperatures will hover between 84 and 85 this week.

