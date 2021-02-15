Rescue efforts underway for hiker with broken leg
Crews were notified just before 9:30 a.m. about a group of four hiking about one mile into the Pine Creek Trailhead.
Rescue efforts are underway Monday morning at Red Rock Canyon after a man suffered a broken leg, according to the Las Vegas Fire Department Twitter account.
17D-FALL. TOC: 9:28AM. Red Rock Canyon, crew of 4 hiking about 1 mile into the Pine Creek Trailhead off the loop for male down with serious leg fracture, @LVMPDSAR enroute with heli for extrication. #PIO1NEWS. Incident #1059759 pic.twitter.com/bmuITuXfIb
— Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) February 15, 2021
Crews were notified just before 9:30 a.m. about a group of four hiking about one mile into the Pine Creek Trailhead.
Las Vegas Search & Rescue has dispatched a helicopter for extrication.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.