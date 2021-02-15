56°F
Rescue efforts underway for hiker with broken leg

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 15, 2021 - 10:46 am
 
Updated February 15, 2021 - 11:15 am
Tourists leave after taking selfies by the Red Rock Canyon sign on Friday, March 13, 2020, in L ...
Tourists leave after taking selfies by the Red Rock Canyon sign on Friday, March 13, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Rescue efforts are underway Monday morning at Red Rock Canyon after a man suffered a broken leg, according to the Las Vegas Fire Department Twitter account.

Crews were notified just before 9:30 a.m. about a group of four hiking about one mile into the Pine Creek Trailhead.

Las Vegas Search & Rescue has dispatched a helicopter for extrication.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

