4 Vegas pizzerias land among top 100 in U.S., ranking says
Restaurant review site Yelp put five Nevada pizza shops in its Top 100 list.
Five Nevada restaurants are getting a piece of the country’s top honors for pizza spots, according to a Yelp ranking released this month.
Four Las Vegas-area and one Reno pizzeria are among the restaurant review website’s “Top 100 Pizza Spots in the U.S.”
Reno’s Smiling With Hope Pizza, 6135 Lakeside Drive, Ste. 101, reached the highest spot on the list for Nevada locations at third. The accolade adds to other recognition for its quality, including honors from Food & Wine magazine, Money Magazine and USA Today.
In Southern Nevada, Marsigliano’s Pizzeria, located at 8125 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 170, reached #29, Lucino’s Pizza, at 3421 E. Tropicana Ave., reached #40, Evel Pie, at 508 Fremont St., reached #75 and Old School Pizzeria, located at 2040 E. Craig Road, Suite 101, North Las Vegas, reached #92.
View Yelp’s full list online.
McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on Twitter.