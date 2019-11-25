RTC to get $7.5M federal grant for camera upgrades, bus wash system

The federal government is awarding a nearly $7.5 million grant to allow the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada to replace and update security cameras and software on its fixed-route and paratransit fleet in addition to improving its bus washing system.

Part of the grant money will be used by The Regional Transportation Commision to build a wash facility for smaller 26-foot paratransit buses, and also renovating the existing wash facility for all buses. (RTC photo)

The federal government is awarding a nearly $7.5 million grant to allow the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada to replace and update security cameras and software on its fixed-route and paratransit fleet in addition to improving its bus washing system.

The RTC said in a release the U.S. Department of Transportation grant awarding process will be completed in three to six months,.

The RTC will upgrade cameras and software for 811 vehicles in its fleet. In addition, a new wash facility for its paratransit vehicles will be built and the existing wash facility will be rehabilitated, as it is 10 years old and is the only such facility for all buses and paratransit units. Both projects will take up to two years to complete.

“I am excited to be selected,” said MJ Maynard, CEO of the RTC. “It’s an incredibly competitive national process and this funding is needed.”

Maynard said that the new wash facility for the shorter 26-foot paratransit units will free up the bus washing facility, which is designed for 40- and-60-foot vehicles. Rehabilitating it now is critical, she said, because “it is at the end of its life cycle.”

Local sales tax of $4 million will also be used, bringing the total funding to $11.5 million.