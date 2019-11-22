Seen in 702: Does this casino machine have a problem with Nevada?

An Everi CXC 5.0 machine at Sunset Station in Henderson. (Tony Garcia/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Although I remain strong and loyal to my Chicago roots, I’ve been living in Las Vegas for several years now and have grown protective of the Silver State. No one gets away with a “Ne-VAH-da” pronunciation in my circle.

With that setup in place, I was in the midst of enjoying a pleasant evening at Sunset Station in Henderson, waiting to cash my friend’s voucher after her successful slots machine run. (She sprang for dinner, so I could do this favor.)

I get up to the machine, which is one of those combo ATM/bill breaker/voucher cashers, when I see this:

I immediately thought: “How dare you besmirch our fine, Battle Born state, you hopeless heap of tainted tin hulking mass of mechanical ignorance!”

(No, I don’t know why Dr. Zachary Smith from “Lost in Space” crossed my mind at that time.)

Now obviously, it’s some sort of serial number for this particular Everi CXC 5.0 kiosk. The Las Vegas-based company wouldn’t intentionally bite the hand feeding them several $100 bills coming and going.

A quick check of other CXC 5.0s around town supported this point. Here is one at The D Las Vegas:

And this one from Golden Gate:

(I don’t think I’m spending too much time in casinos. You’re not my mom!)

(Update: I checked with my mom, and she says I’m spending too much time in casinos. But for this story, it was all right.)

In conclusion, I do not believe the machines are out to get the Silver State. Of course, we have yet to hear from the Skynet delegation.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.