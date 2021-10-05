76°F
Semi rolls in fatal crash on I-15 north of Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 5, 2021 - 8:32 am
 
The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 15 involving a semitractor-trailer Tuesday morning in the far northeast Las Vegas Valley.

The incident tractor trailer rolled over while northbound on the freeway, about ten miles southwest of Moapa, according to a tweet from the Highway Patrol posted at 8:15 a.m.

Further information was not immediately available. No road closures were in effect, the Highway Patrol said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

