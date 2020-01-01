Slight breeze, high in 50s kick off 2020 Las Vegas Valley weather

Las Vegas Valley temperatures are expected to be seasonal for the next 10 days with no precipitation.

Some were bundled up to see the fireworks on the Las Vegas Strip on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

The year 2020 arrived in Las Vegas with plenty of fireworks, a slight southerly wind and a seasonal temperature of 40 degrees.

Minus the fireworks but perhaps with a few breezy spots, the valley’s weather will stay about the same for the next week and maybe longer.

“We could have a few rounds of wind,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Caleb Steele. “One looks like north winds but not too strong at 10 to 20 mph on Thursday and then again on Sunday or Monday we could see some breezy winds out of the north.”

New Year’s Day will be mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Winds will be light.

Wednesday night should be mostly clear,with a low around 39. Light winds will become northwest at 5 to 7 mph in the evening.

Thursday will be sunny, with a high near 59.

Steele said there is a chanced the valley could hit 60 degrees on Sunday. No precipitation is forecast through next week.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0217. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.