1 critically injured in 3-vehicle collision in southwest Las Vegas

One person was hospitalized in critical condition after a three-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in the southwest Las Vegas Valley, police said.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

One person was hospitalized in critical condition after a three-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in the southwest Las Vegas Valley, police said.

Officers were called about 1:50 p.m. to the crash at Windmill Lane and Jones Boulevard, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Aden OcampoGomez said. A jeep, pickup truck and sedan were involved in the crash.

One of the three drivers was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition, OcampoGomez said.

The intersection was closed Thursday afternoon while police investigate. Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.