1 dead after suspected DUI crash in southwest Las Vegas

Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal suspected DUI crash early Friday morning in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.

According to authorities, the crash occurred at about 4:15 a.m. at the 215 and Durango (South) flyover, just south of the intersection.

NHP advises that the 215 westbound Durango offramp was closed and northbound Durango traffic was diverted to the 215 westbound while authorities investigated.

According to NHP, the preliminary information indicates that the crash involved two vehicles.

One adult female was pronounced deceased at the scene, authorities said. One adult male was arrested for suspected impairment, NHP noted.

No further information was immediately available.