Bicyclist hit, killed in southwest Las Vegas identified

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a 72-year-old bicyclist who died Friday afternoon when he was struck by a car in southwest Las Vegas.

A Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner vehicle parked at headquarters at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Marek Goworek, a Las Vegas resident, died of multiple blunt force injuries, according to the coroner’s office. His death was ruled an accident.

About 4:50 p.m., Goworek was riding west on a sidewalk along Hacienda Avenue, near Rapunzel Court and Buffalo Drive, when he attempted to cross the road outside a marked crosswalk. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, he entered the path of a Honda Civic and was struck.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Honda driver showed no signs of impairment, police have said.

