Coroner’s office IDs man killed by forklift in southwest Las Vegas

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man killed Monday morning at a southwest Las Vegas Valley construction site.

The Clark County Coroner office. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Stephen Lee Goodall, 53, died about 9:50 a.m. at a construction site at 9750 W. Sunset Road, near South Grand Canyon Drive. Las Vegas police said Goodall was crushed by the arm of a forklift.

The Nevada Occupational Safety and Health Division is investigating his death. The agency said that there have been 11 workplace deaths in Nevada this year, including that of a man killed last month in the east valley when a mobile home fell on him. His death remains under investigation.

