New Las Vegas Sports Park includes soccer fields, basketball courts — VIDEO

The long-awaited opening of the Olympia Sports Park took place on Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018.

The 17-acre park, which is located in Southern Highlands, features three full-size, lighted, multi-purpose fields that can be used for soccer, football, lacrosse and other sports. Also included in the sprawling park are six basketball courts, a splash pad, a full playground with state-of-the-art equipment and shade, as well as a scenic walking trail with workout stations and picnic areas.

The park can be found just southeast of Stuckey Elementary School, and has nearly 100 parking spaces.

Contact Mat Luschek at mluschek@reviewjournal.com. Follow @matluschek on Twitter.

4885 Starr Hills Ave las vegas nv