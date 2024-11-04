49°F
Pedestrian killed in southwest Las Vegas crash

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 4, 2024 - 2:34 am
 
Updated November 4, 2024 - 2:52 am

A male pedestrian died in a crash in the southwest valley Sunday night.

The crash happened about 8:07 p.m. on South Durango Drive, south of Blue Diamond Road, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement. The crash area borders Mountain’s Edge Regional Park.

Police said “a 2012 Toyota Corolla traveled southbound on South Durango Drive, south of Blue Diamond Road. A pedestrian crossed South Durango Drive outside a marked crosswalk south of Blue Diamond Road. A collision occurred when the pedestrian entered the path of the Toyota and was struck, redirecting him to the roadway. The Toyota came to a controlled stop south of the pedestrian.”

The person, age 28, was transported to University Medical Center, where he died. The Toyota’s driver remained at the scene and showed no signs of impairment, police said.

The pedestrian’s death marked the 130th traffic-related fatality in the department’s jurisdiction for 2024.

