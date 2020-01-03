Southwest Las Vegas traffic signal activated about a year after boy died

A busy intersection in the southwest valley should be a bit safer starting today after a traffic signal was activated, just 10 months after the death of a 12-year-old.

A traffic signal operates at Arby Avenue and Fort Apache Road on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. (Twitter/Justin Jones)

Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones shows the signal box for the new traffic signal control box at Arby Avenue and Fort Apache Road as the traffic light was activated Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. (Twitter/Justin Jones)

Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones turned on a traffic signal at Fort Apache Road and Arby Avenue, giving pedestrians a safer and easier way to cross the road near a water park and playground.

Last year, Jonny Miller tragically died while crossing the street at Ft. Apache/Arby. I promised his mom I would not let his death be in vain. Today I flipped the switch on a new traffic signal so that kids can now safely cross to/from nearby schools and parks. #promisekept pic.twitter.com/AiI0azWtUN — Justin Jones (@JustinJonesNV) January 3, 2020

“This new traffic signal gives anyone walking to Wet’n’Wild or Faiss Park a safe place to cross the street right in front of these attractions,” Jones said in a press release. “I would like to thank the County Public Works Department for finding a way to complete this project earlier than expected.”

In March, 12-year-old Jonathan Smith died after he was struck by a vehicle while crossing Fort Apache near there.

Previously, pedestrians were directed to cross Fort Apache at either Maule Avenue or Warm Springs Road. Jones represents District F, which includes the area.

