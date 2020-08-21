1 killed in fiery, single-vehicle crash in Summerlin

One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash Friday morning in Summerlin at Alta and Sky Vista drives, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

One person is dead following a fiery single-vehicle crash in Summerlin on Friday morning, Las Vegas police said.

Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the scene at Alta and Sky Vista drives, north of Charleston Boulevard, about 9:40 a.m. after reports of a car on fire, police spokesman Aden OcampoGomez said.

The crash involved a Nissan sedan, and one person has died, he said. Police were continuing to investigate the cause of the crash on Friday morning.

The intersection was closed as police investigate, OcampoGomez said. Further information was not immediately available.

