4 injured in Summerlin crash after car runs red light

Las Vegas police is investigating after four people, including two children, were injured in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Rampart Boulevard at Summerlin Parkway on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Four people, including two children, were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Summerlin early Monday.

Nevada Highway Patrol spokeswoman Ashlee Wellman said the female driver of a Kia Soul was driving at 7:20 a.m. at the intersection of Rampart Boulevard at Summerlin Parkway when she failed to stop for a red light. Her vehicle, with two children inside, collided with a Hyundai sport utility vehicle driven by a woman.

The collision caused the Hyundai to overturn.

Wellman said the driver of the Kia, the driver of the Hyundai and the two children in the Kia were all taken to University Medical Center for treatment. All are expected to survive.

Travel was restricted to one lane on Rampart. Motorists are advised to plan for delays.

The crash comes after nine people were killed Jan. 29 in North Las Vegas when a driver traveling more than 100 mph ran a red light and collided with a minivan.

Note: An earlier version of this story reported the two children were riding in the Hyundai.

