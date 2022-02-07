59°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Covid | Vaccide Data
Summerlin/Centennial Hills

4 injured in Summerlin crash after car runs red light

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 7, 2022 - 8:43 am
 
Updated February 7, 2022 - 10:41 am
Las Vegas police is investigating after four people, including two children, were injured in a ...
Las Vegas police is investigating after four people, including two children, were injured in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Rampart Boulevard at Summerlin Parkway on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Las Vegas police is investigating after four people, including two children, were injured in a ...
Las Vegas police is investigating after four people, including two children, were injured in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Rampart Boulevard at Summerlin Parkway on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Four people, including two children, were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Summerlin early Monday.

Nevada Highway Patrol spokeswoman Ashlee Wellman said the female driver of a Kia Soul was driving at 7:20 a.m. at the intersection of Rampart Boulevard at Summerlin Parkway when she failed to stop for a red light. Her vehicle, with two children inside, collided with a Hyundai sport utility vehicle driven by a woman.

The collision caused the Hyundai to overturn.

Wellman said the driver of the Kia, the driver of the Hyundai and the two children in the Kia were all taken to University Medical Center for treatment. All are expected to survive.

Travel was restricted to one lane on Rampart. Motorists are advised to plan for delays.

The crash comes after nine people were killed Jan. 29 in North Las Vegas when a driver traveling more than 100 mph ran a red light and collided with a minivan.

Note: An earlier version of this story reported the two children were riding in the Hyundai.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Raiders hire defensive backs coach
Raiders hire defensive backs coach
2
Saints running back Alvin Kamara arrested in Las Vegas
Saints running back Alvin Kamara arrested in Las Vegas
3
Maxx Crosby gets reassuring call from new Raiders DC
Maxx Crosby gets reassuring call from new Raiders DC
4
Las Vegas High School student cited in attack on classmate
Las Vegas High School student cited in attack on classmate
5
Nevada among the last states with rigid indoor mask mandates
Nevada among the last states with rigid indoor mask mandates
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST