At Sahara West Library, youths get slimy lesson in grossness

Library volunteers helped children and parents make slime. Glue, foam beads, slime and sticks covered the tables as the children toyed with the decorated goo in their hands.

“Ewww,” a crowd of grade school children roared as they listened to a history lesson on the most disgusting world records.

About 20 children sat around a TV screen Feb. 27 listening to Kathryn Tilton, a youth services assistant at the Sahara West Library, present Gross World Records. Tilton went through a series of slides; one showed India’s Radhakant Baijpai, acknowledged as the man with the longest ear-hair on earth. It reaches about 5.2 inches at its longest point.

After the presentation, library volunteers helped children and parents make slime from a mix of liquid glue, food coloring, liquid starch and colored Styrofoam beads. Sticks and beads covered the tables as the children played with the decorated goo.

The event was part of the library’s School Age program, Tilton said. On March 13, the library will host How to Trap a Leprechaun as part of the program, and on March 20, Parachute Power.

“It’s a school-aged program for kids ages 6-11. What we try to do is teach them something and then have them do some sort of hands-on activity that reinforces what they learn in a fun way.”

Tilton said the program helps children learn life skills. After her presentation, children gathered around tables, each lined by a group of library volunteers assisting children in making slime. They took turns sprinkling glitter, foam beads and food coloring into the goo. Parent Jasmine Ogata said the program helps her son socialize.

“They learn in school, but when you bring them here, you get with the community and meet other kids outside of the school; (it) gives them social skills,” she said. “It helps give your child a voice in the community. It’ll give them the opportunity to speak up for themselves in the future.”