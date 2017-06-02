Bicyclist struck by suspected DUI driver in Summerlin dies of injuries

Police car. (Thinkstock)

A bicyclist struck by a suspected DUI driver in Summerlin on Sunday has died, according to police.

Zhiming Huang, 54, was riding a bike and walking his dog northbound on Sandstone Bluffs Drive, near Hualapai Way and Charleston Boulevard, on Sunday night when a vehicle struck him from behind.

Huang was hospitalized in critical condition and died Thursday, police said.

The 46-year-old driver who struck Huang failed a sobriety test and was arrested on a DUI charge, police said. The driver was initially identified as Candace Brown but later booked as Candace Copeland.

At the scene, Copeland told officers she “didn’t mean to do it,” and “if he wasn’t wearing all black I would have seen him,” according to her arrest report. She said she had been drinking wine at home and left to get food.

Copeland is currently in custody at the Clark County Detention Center. A preliminary hearing is set for June 15.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.