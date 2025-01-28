Car theft, attempted break-ins reported at Summerlin country club enclave

The affluent, multigated Red Rock Country Club in Summerlin experienced multiple car break-ins last week, according to an email sent to residents.

What is the history of Summerlin and Red Rock Canyon?

A group of golfers tee off at the Arroyo course's hole no. 8 at Red Rock Country Club Thursday, July 11, 2005. (Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The affluent, multigated Red Rock Country Club enclave in Summerlin experienced multiple car break-ins last week, according to an email sent to residents.

“We’re not exempt from bad guys,” Jerry Linnert, a 13-year resident of the community, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Linnert got in his car on Wednesday to find things shuffled around. At first, he thought a family member had been looking for something. Then, he realized his garage clicker was missing and that other remotes did not work.

He reported the incident to security, who said that cameras had caught young people checking cars the night prior. Linnert also learned he was not alone.

In a Wednesday afternoon email to residents obtained by the Review-Journal, the Red Rock Country Club’s Home Owners Association said that there was a vehicle theft and reports of attempts to access vehicles parked in the driveway and related homes by using garage door openers inside the cars.

The incidents were on Red Arrow, Alcova Ridge and Green Mountain Court, the email said.

The security responded to the incidents, and residents were directed to contact the Metropolitan Police Department, the email said.

Neither Metro nor the HOA has responded to multiple requests for comment about the situation.

The email also said that security will make “necessary adjustments” to their patrols and are on “high alert.”

“For what we pay and homeowners association dues, maybe they need to put more cameras up,” Linnert said.

In addition to the multimillion-dollar home prices, residents also pay around $250 per month in HOA fees.

To get to Linnert’s property, one has to pass through three gates. He also said that security is armed.

Linnert has previously had packages stolen, and once had a bag of soccer balls stolen from his garage, but he said that nothing major has happened.

Contact Katie Futterman at kfutterman@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ktfutts on X and @katiefutterman.bsky.social.