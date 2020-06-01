Downtown Summerlin closes ahead of possible protest

Downtown Summerlin announced that stores were closing at 4 p.m. but gave no reason in a tweet from 3:46 p.m.

(Jim Prather/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Downtown Summerlin closed early on Sunday afternoon, apparently a response to a possible demostration planned Sunday night.

Our hearts are broken for our community. Downtown Summerlin will be closing at 4pm today. We will get through this together ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4iv9p60OSl — Downtown Summerlin (@DTSummerlin) May 31, 2020

Police already were at the scene Sunday evening and were barricading the shopping center, as well as Red Rock Resort.