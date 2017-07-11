Las Vegas girl, 4, dies after being found in residential pool

A 4-year-old girl found unresponsive in a pool in Las Vegas on June 20 has died, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

The Clark County Coroner's office

The coroner’s office identified the victim as Nadia Chloe Soares Baker of Las Vegas. She died June 29 at 9:45 a.m. at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, it said.

The girl and two other children were left alone in the swimming pool area during a gathering of adults and kids on the 1000 block of Golden Age Drive in Summerlin, according to Metro spokesman Michael Rodriguez. When the adults returned, they found the girl in the pool unresponsive. It was unknown how long the adults were gone.

An obituary on the the Palm Mortuary-Jones website described her as humorous, spunky, and vivacious. She also loved to dance, sing and collect shells at the beach, it said.

“Nadia lived her short life to its fullest,” it said. “She was born in Las Vegas, but she traveled the world.”

The coroner’s office ruled the death an accident and classified the cause of death as “near drowning.” A spokeswoman could not elaborate on the reported cause of death.

The police neglect detail is investigating the incident.

