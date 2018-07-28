Man killed after ejected from truck during crash in Las Vegas

A man is dead after a fatal rollover crash in Summerlin early Saturday morning, the third death from crashes over a six hour period.

(Nevada Highway Patrol Southern Command)

Nevada Highway Patrol responded to the single vehicle crash on Summerlin Parkway at U.S. Highway 95 around 4:47 a.m., said trooper Jason Buratczuk. A Dodge Ram pickup truck rolled over and ejected the driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver was transported to University Medical Center Trauma Center, where he later died. It’s unknown if the driver was impaired, Buratczuk said.

This is the second fatal crash and third death since late Friday night where the cars’ occupants were not wearing seatbelts, he said. The earlier fatal crash was around 11:15 p.m. Friday near Primm.

