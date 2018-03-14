New traffic lights to switch on at Summerlin intersection

A set of new traffic signals will be turned on Thursday morning on Far Hills Avenue and Sageberry Drivs in Summerlin, Las Vegas city officials said.

The signals at Far Hills Avenue and Sageberry Drive will start operating sometime between 9 and 10:30 a.m. at an intersection that previously had a set of four-way stop signs. The signal was designed, installed and funded by The Howard Hughes Corp as part of the Summerlin West Development Agreement, Las Vegas city spokeswoman Margaret Kurtz said.

Nearly 6,100 vehicles travel daily on eastbound Far Hills, while 3,877 vehicles travel west, according to a 2016 traffic study. Northbound Sageberry sees 3,007 vehicles daily, while 1,927 travel the southbound lanes.

Far Hills Avenue and Sageberry Drive