Summerlin hosts valley’s largest Independence Day parade — PHOTOS

Some 2,500 were expected to take part in the parade put on by the Summerlin Council and as many as 50,000 were expected to take in the sights and sounds of the event, now in its 30th year.

Hudson Hunter, left, 8, and his brother Caden, 3, right, watch the annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade with their cousin James Digiacomo, 4, on Thursday, July 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Members of the military wave to the crowd from the All-Star Salute to the Military float during the annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade, on Thursday, July 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Participants perform on the Red White and Rodeo float during the annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade, on Thursday, July 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Kyle Peterson, a cowboy trick roper, performs during the annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade, on Thursday, July 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Scarlett Legrow exchanges fist bumps with a parade participant during the annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade, on Thursday, July 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Scarlett Legrow, center, and Carsen Moakler, right, wave as they watche the annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade, on Thursday, July 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

People watch as members of the Vegas Golden Gales participate in the annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade, on Thursday, July 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

People cheer as members from Guan Strong Lion Arts participate in the the annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade, on Thursday, July 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

People watch as students from Palo Verde High School carry a giant American Flag during the annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade, on Thursday, July 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Nick Meis, left, Palo Verde cross country men's head coach, and students wave a giant American Flag during the annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade, on Thursday, July 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Raivadus Gill of Forgotten Not Gone (FNG) gives a fist bump to two-year-old Graidy Achzet during the annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade, on Thursday, July 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. FNG proactively engage suicide prevention through emotional, physical, and spiritual health within a Veteran peer support environment. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A giant eagle ballon is flying over people during the annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade, on Thursday, July 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Families crowded along mostly treelined streets Thursday morning to celebrate America’s 248th birthday by watching the annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade.

The parade’s 70 diverse entries included everything from a brigade of veterans on trikes to a Ferris Bueller impersonator to a senior ladies pom-pom team.

The Summerlin Council estimated that 2,500 would march in the parade and 50,000 spectators would watch it. Notable parade participants included Golden Nights defenseman Zach Whitecloud and Gov. Joe Lombardo.

Summerlin resident Helen Hubbard, her teenage daughter Mackie and her daughter’s friend were lounging on a blanket on the lawn along Hills Center Drive near Village Center Circle an hour before the main body of the parade stepped off.

Helen Hubbard, who moved to Summerlin 10 months ago, said she thought the parade would be a good opportunity to interact with the local community.

“This is our first Fourth of July here, so I looked up events,” Helen Hubbard said. “When we saw how involved it got, we definitely wanted to make a point to get out here this morning.”

Mackie Hubbard said the Summerlin parade was the first “big” parade she attended in her life.

“I’m just excited about what they’re going to bring out,” Mackie Hubbard said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

