Summerlin hosts valley’s largest Independence Day parade — PHOTOS
Some 2,500 were expected to take part in the parade put on by the Summerlin Council and as many as 50,000 were expected to take in the sights and sounds of the event, now in its 30th year.
Families crowded along mostly treelined streets Thursday morning to celebrate America’s 248th birthday by watching the annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade.
The parade’s 70 diverse entries included everything from a brigade of veterans on trikes to a Ferris Bueller impersonator to a senior ladies pom-pom team.
The Summerlin Council estimated that 2,500 would march in the parade and 50,000 spectators would watch it. Notable parade participants included Golden Nights defenseman Zach Whitecloud and Gov. Joe Lombardo.
Summerlin resident Helen Hubbard, her teenage daughter Mackie and her daughter’s friend were lounging on a blanket on the lawn along Hills Center Drive near Village Center Circle an hour before the main body of the parade stepped off.
Helen Hubbard, who moved to Summerlin 10 months ago, said she thought the parade would be a good opportunity to interact with the local community.
“This is our first Fourth of July here, so I looked up events,” Helen Hubbard said. “When we saw how involved it got, we definitely wanted to make a point to get out here this morning.”
Mackie Hubbard said the Summerlin parade was the first “big” parade she attended in her life.
“I’m just excited about what they’re going to bring out,” Mackie Hubbard said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Peter Breen at pbreen@reviewjournal.com. Follow @breenreports on X.