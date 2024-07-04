110°F
Summerlin hosts valley’s largest Independence Day parade — PHOTOS

A giant eagle ballon is flying over people during the annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade, on Thursday, July 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Raivadus Gill of Forgotten Not Gone (FNG) gives a fist bump to two-year-old Graidy Achzet during the annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade, on Thursday, July 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. FNG proactively engage suicide prevention through emotional, physical, and spiritual health within a Veteran peer support environment. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Nick Meis, left, Palo Verde cross country men's head coach, and students wave a giant American Flag during the annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade, on Thursday, July 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
People watch as students from Palo Verde High School carry a giant American Flag during the annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade, on Thursday, July 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
People cheer as members from Guan Strong Lion Arts participate in the the annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade, on Thursday, July 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
People watch as members of the Vegas Golden Gales participate in the annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade, on Thursday, July 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
People watch the annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade, on Thursday, July 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
People watch the annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade, on Thursday, July 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
People watch the annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade, on Thursday, July 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Scarlett Legrow waves as she watches the annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade, on Thursday, July 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Scarlett Legrow, center, and Carsen Moakler, right, wave as they watche the annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade, on Thursday, July 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Scarlett Legrow exchanges fist bumps with a parade participant during the annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade, on Thursday, July 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Scarlett Legrow waves as she watches the annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade, on Thursday, July 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
People watch the annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade, on Thursday, July 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Kyle Peterson, a cowboy trick roper, performs during the annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade, on Thursday, July 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Participants perform on the Red White and Rodeo float during the annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade, on Thursday, July 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Members of the military wave to the crowd from the All-Star Salute to the Military float during the annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade, on Thursday, July 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Members of the military wave to the crowd from the All-Star Salute to the Military float during the annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade, on Thursday, July 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
People watch the annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade, on Thursday, July 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Delane Elliott, left, Elisabeth Bartlett, 2, and her brother Alex, 8, second right, watch the annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade, on Thursday, July 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Hudson Hunter, left, 8, and his brother Caden, 3, right, watch the annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade with their cousin James Digiacomo, 4, on Thursday, July 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Water Quality Monitoring Field Specialist Daniel Luong tests water samples from the Montessori ...
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 4, 2024 - 1:21 pm
 

Families crowded along mostly treelined streets Thursday morning to celebrate America’s 248th birthday by watching the annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade.

The parade’s 70 diverse entries included everything from a brigade of veterans on trikes to a Ferris Bueller impersonator to a senior ladies pom-pom team.

The Summerlin Council estimated that 2,500 would march in the parade and 50,000 spectators would watch it. Notable parade participants included Golden Nights defenseman Zach Whitecloud and Gov. Joe Lombardo.

Summerlin resident Helen Hubbard, her teenage daughter Mackie and her daughter’s friend were lounging on a blanket on the lawn along Hills Center Drive near Village Center Circle an hour before the main body of the parade stepped off.

Helen Hubbard, who moved to Summerlin 10 months ago, said she thought the parade would be a good opportunity to interact with the local community.

“This is our first Fourth of July here, so I looked up events,” Helen Hubbard said. “When we saw how involved it got, we definitely wanted to make a point to get out here this morning.”

Mackie Hubbard said the Summerlin parade was the first “big” parade she attended in her life.

“I’m just excited about what they’re going to bring out,” Mackie Hubbard said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Peter Breen at pbreen@reviewjournal.com. Follow @breenreports on X.

