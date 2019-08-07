Synchronized swimmers showcased in Summerlin area

Swimming and diving teams from Henderson, Las Vegas and unincorporated Clark County were at the event at Pavilion Center Pool.

The crowd watched as a team of swimmers performed a routine at the “Through the Decades” an all-city synchronized swimming and diving showcase at the Pavillion Center Pool in Summerlin on Aug. 3. (Mia Sims, Las Vegas Review-Journal/@miasims___)

A crowd of about 100 people joined at the Pavillion Center Pool in Summerlin to watch the “Through the Decades” an all-city synchronized swimming and diving showcase. (Mia Sims, Las Vegas Review-Journal/@miasims___)

Swimmers danced and leapt to the beat during the “Through the Decades!”all-city synchronized swimming and diving show on Aug. 3, 2019. (Mia Sims, Las Vegas Review-Journal/@miasims___)

Rachel Shannon

The Pavilion City Center Pool in Summerlin pictured on Aug. 3, 2019 (Mia Sims, Las Vegas Review-Journal/@miasims___)

Cheers roared across the building of the Pavilion Center Pool on Aug. 3 as a group of swimmers and divers performed at “Through the Decades,” an all-city synchronized swimming and diving showcase.

Teams of varying ages joined for the two-hour performance, which featured dance and diving routines set to multiple genres of music.

“This show has been going on since I was a swimmer, and I’ve been swimming over 20 years,” said Rachel Shannon, head coach of synchronized swimming with the city of Henderson. “I look forward to this all year long because all the girls from all different pools perform, and it’s fun to see how much they’ve improved.”

Shannon has been a coach for the city since she was 16 and head coach since she was 18, she said. She knelt by the center’s pool as her team performed. Swimmers soared through the water at ease, flipping and turning to the beat.

“It’s a nice recreational wrap up,” said Jessica Laguna, a program supervisor with Clark County. “We do shows together throughout the year but for this one, there’s no judging. It’s a chance for them to show off what they’ve learned all summer. It gives them all different experiences they may not know about.”

The performance was a chance for all municipalities to join together, Laguna said. Swimming and diving teams from Henderson, Las Vegas and unincorporated Clark County were at the event.

“I have a daughter and son who performed today,” said 38-year old Stefanie Avila. “This builds their confidence, makes them feel like they’re a part of something. A team. That’s very important. Everyone comes out to see them and it’s fun.”

The event, Shannon said, is one of the many ways they’re working to preserve synchronized swimming.

“Synchronized swimming has been my outlet since I was little,” Shannon said. “It’s a very challenging sport and for girls who may not be good at hand-eye coordination, this might be their sport. A lot of my girls throughout the years have become lifeguards and then have coached with me.”

Contact Mia Sims at msims@ reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0298. Follow @miasims_ __ on Twitter.

Synchronized swimming

It combines swimming, dance and gymnastics. Swimmers perform coordinated moves to various genres of music.