Work on Summerlin Parkway pedestrian bridge to affect traffic

The closures kickoff overnight Monday between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. with a full closure of Summerlin Parkway eastbound between Rampart and Buffalo Drive, according to city officials.

Traffic on a stretch of Summerlin Parkway will be restricted overnight several days next week for pedestrian bridge work. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal.)

Traffic on a stretch of Summerlin Parkway will be restricted overnight several days next week for pedestrian bridge work.

The closures kick off overnight Monday with a full closure of Summerlin Parkway eastbound between Rampart Boulevard and Buffalo Drive between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., according to city officials.

Summerlin Parkway eastbound is then then set to be reduced to one lane from 5 p.m.-9 a.m. July 23-25.

During Monday’s closure, eastbound motorists will exit Summerlin Parkway at Rampart and can re-enter Summerlin Parkway at Buffalo.

“Motorists are encouraged to avoid this portion of Summerlin Parkway during the closure and lane restrictions,” a news release from the city stated. “A similar closure of the westbound side of Summerlin Parkway is expected later this month.”

The closure and lane restrictions are required for crews to place girders, then to build concrete forms for the deck of a pedestrian bridge being constructed over Summerlin Parkway.

The 260-foot-long, 20-foot-wide bridge is under construction on both sides of Summerlin Parkway at Cimarron Road and Kellogg Zaher Sports Complex. It will be wide enough to accommodate bicycles and scooters.

In addition to the pedestrian bridge, the $9 million project includes trail and landscaping improvements, and trail connections to the Cimarron Road and Bonanza Trail areas. The bridge will link a large segment of the community to a park, while providing access to schools, churches and other areas of interest for neighborhoods north of Washington Avenue.

Funding for the project is provided by the Nevada Department of Transportation and Federal Highway Administration Transportation Enhancement funds.

Completion is scheduled for April.

Residents or business owners with questions or concerns are urged to call 702-491-4202.

