Sunny, mild winds forecast Wednesday for Las Vegas Valley

Temperatures will be a few degrees below normal Wednesday across the Las Vegas Valley, and winds will be much calmer.

Gusty winds experienced Tuesday in the Las Vegas Valley will give way to calmer conditions on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Skies will be sunny with high temperatures in the low 90s, according to the National Weather Service. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Temperatures will be a few degrees below normal Wednesday across the Las Vegas Valley, and winds will be much calmer.

Highs should reach 91, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

West winds up to 10 mph will shift to the east in the afternoon.

Skies will be clear tonight and lows will be around 68. Winds will be about 10 mph.

Thursday will be the start of a warming trend with highs around 95 that will reach 100 by Saturday.

No precipitation is in the forecast for the next week.