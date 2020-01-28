Sunshine today, winds return to Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday

Sunshine and gusty winds will dominate Las Vegas Valley weather for the next few days in advance of a superb Super Bowl weekend forecast.

Gusty winds may reach 40 mph on Wednesday, Jan, 29, 2020, as a front moves through the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service. (Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Tuesday will see sunny skies and a high near 65 and an overnight low of 43. Winds will be light, around 5 mph, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

The forecast high for Wednesday is 63, but windy conditions will be the major weather factor.

“It’s a pretty good system coming in Wednesday with northerly winds of 20 to 30 mph and gusts up to 40 mph,” said meteorologist John Salmen.

Windy conditions will decline Thursday with north winds from 5 to 15 mph. The forecast is sunny with a high of 65.

Friday’s projected high is near 68 with sunny skies.

Saturday should reach 73 while Super Bowl Sunday’s high should be near 74.

Winds are expected to increase Sunday afternoon in advance of another front. Temperatures early next week could top out in the lower 60s to upper 50s, Salmen said. No rain is expected.

