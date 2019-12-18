Suspected DUI crash injures 2 in central Las Vegas
Impairment is suspected in a two-vehicle crash in central Las Vegas that sent both drivers to the hospital early Wednesday.
Impairment is suspected in a two-vehicle crash that sent both drivers to the hospital in central Las Vegas early Wednesday.
The rear-end collision occurred about 3:25 a.m. at Karen Avenue and Maryland Parkway, according to Metro Police Department Lt. Jose Hernandez.
Both drivers were transported to area hospitals with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.
Karen Avenue traffic was closed in both directions and traffic was slowed on Maryland Parkway as of 5:30 a.m.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.