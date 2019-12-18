Suspected DUI crash injures 2 in central Las Vegas

Impairment is suspected in a two-vehicle crash in central Las Vegas that sent both drivers to the hospital early Wednesday.

Police investigate a suspected DUI crash at Maryland Parkway and Karen Avenue in east Las Vegas on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. Both drivers were transported with injuries not believed to be life-threatening after the 3:25 a.m. collision. (Glenn Puitt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police investigate a suspected DUI crash at Maryland Parkway and Karen Avenue in east Las Vegas on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. Both drivers were transported with injuries not believed to be life-threatening after the 3:25 a.m. collision. (Glenn Puitt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One car sustained major front-end damage in a two-vehicle rear-end collision about 3:25 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at Karen Avenue and Maryland Parkway in east Las Vegas. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One car sustained major rear-end damage in a two-vehicle rear-end collision about 3:25 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at Karen Avenue and Maryland Parkway in east Las Vegas. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Impairment is suspected in a two-vehicle crash that sent both drivers to the hospital in central Las Vegas early Wednesday.

The rear-end collision occurred about 3:25 a.m. at Karen Avenue and Maryland Parkway, according to Metro Police Department Lt. Jose Hernandez.

Both drivers were transported to area hospitals with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Karen Avenue traffic was closed in both directions and traffic was slowed on Maryland Parkway as of 5:30 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.