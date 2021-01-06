Suspicious package near Las Vegas federal courthouse investigated

Police blocked off a huge segment of downtown Las Vegas early Wednesday to investigate a suspicious package near the Foley Federal Building.

Las Vegas police crime scene investigators were observed snapping photos and inspecting a scene in front of an office building adjacent to the federal building on Clark Street about 5:45 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police have the intersection of Clark and 7th streets blocked off as officers investigate a suspicious package near the federal courthouse on Las Vegas Boulevard South on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police Lt. David Gordon said multiple street closures were in place as the device was assessed by a special police armor squad. One of the roads closed was Las Vegas Boulevard.

At about 5:20 a.m. the item was determined to not be an explosive or incendiary device, Gordon said. The perimeter was subsequently broken down and roadways are opened.

Multiple street closures were in place during the investigation.

They included Las Vegas Boulevard between Bonneville and Bridger avenues, 6th Street between Bonneville and Bridger, Bonneville between Las Vegas Boulevard and 6th, and Bonneville between Las Vegas Boulevard and 6th.

