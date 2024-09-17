71°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local

Teen who died at Lake Mead over Labor Day weekend identified

People enjoy the water during Memorial Day weekend at Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Sun ...
People enjoy the water during Memorial Day weekend at Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Sunday, May 26, 2024, in Boulder City. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
A new World Market is preparing to open in Henderson. (Erin Edgemon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
World Market sets opening date in Henderson
Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
1 dead after multiple vehicle crash in west Las Vegas Valley
The Nevada Highway Patrol investigates a crash involving two semitractor-trailers Tuesday, Sept ...
Semi carrying 31K pounds of lithium batteries catches fire outside Las Vegas
Light & Wonder CEO Matt Wilson stands in front of a slot machine graphic on a wall at the compa ...
‘A phoenix out of the ashes’: Vegas manufacturer focuses on games after rebrand
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 17, 2024 - 10:04 am
 

A teen who waded into deep water and died at Lake Mead National Recreation Area over the Labor Day holiday weekend has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

According to the office, the teenager was 19-year-old Raul Perez Shilon, who officials said fell off a shelf in the Nelson’s Landing area of the park. He was not wearing a life vest.

While a good Samaritan pulled Shilon out of the water, CPR did not resuscitate him, officials said.

Wearing a life vest is required on Lake Mohave and “strongly encouraged” when on Lake Mead, officials said in an email. If visitors do not own one, they can borrow one from one of the park’s several life jacket loaner stations.

Contact Estelle Atkinson at eatkinson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @estellelilym on X and @estelleatkinsonreports on Instagram.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pedestrian killed near Red Rock Canyon
By / RJ

The crash occurred about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday on Route 159 near mile marker 9 between Blue Diamond and West Charleston Boulevard, according to a news release.

MORE STORIES