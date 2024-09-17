Teen who died at Lake Mead over Labor Day weekend identified

A teen who waded into deep water and died at Lake Mead National Recreation Area over the Labor Day holiday weekend has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

People enjoy the water during Memorial Day weekend at Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Sunday, May 26, 2024, in Boulder City. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

According to the office, the teenager was 19-year-old Raul Perez Shilon, who officials said fell off a shelf in the Nelson’s Landing area of the park. He was not wearing a life vest.

While a good Samaritan pulled Shilon out of the water, CPR did not resuscitate him, officials said.

Wearing a life vest is required on Lake Mohave and “strongly encouraged” when on Lake Mead, officials said in an email. If visitors do not own one, they can borrow one from one of the park’s several life jacket loaner stations.

