The Strip

$120M sale of Strip-front property approved

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 12, 2021 - 11:12 am
 
Updated October 12, 2021 - 4:17 pm
A 10-acre parcel that the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority is selling for $120 million at the southeast corner of Las Vegas and Elvis Presley boulevards is shown, on Monday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
A 10-acre parcel that the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority is selling for $120 million at the southeast corner of Las Vegas and Elvis Presley boulevards is shown, on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
A 10-acre parcel that the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority is selling for $120 million at the southeast corner of Las Vegas and Elvis Presley boulevards is shown, on Monday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
A 10-acre parcel that the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority is selling for $120 million at the southeast corner of Las Vegas and Elvis Presley boulevards is shown, on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority board of directors on Tuesday unanimously approved the sale of 10 acres of Strip-front property to a Chilean resort and real estate developer for $120 million.

The buyer, CB Investment SpA, is operated by brothers Claudio and Humberto Fischer, who operate the Monticello resort near Santiago, Chile.

LVCVA President and CEO Steve Hill told board members he met with Claudio Fischer, who has developed real estate projects in South and Central America.

Proceeds from the sale will be used to finance the renovation of four exhibit halls over a two-year period.

The land at the southeast corner of Las Vegas and Elvis Presley boulevards will be developed into a casino-hotel resort. Under the contract, construction on a resort must begin by Jan. 1, 2031.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

