1st offshoot of underground transit loop opens at Resorts World

The first offshoot from the Las Vegas Convention Center’s underground transit system opened Thursday at Resorts World.

The construction for the Boring Co.'s underground transportation system is underway outside of the Resort World on Friday, March 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. The tunnel is to connect Resorts World hotel to the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Resorts World guests can now directly access the convention center's three stations via the tunnel system built by the Boring Co., the resort announced Thursday, June 30.

Resorts World guests can now directly access the convention center’s three stations via the tunnel system built by the Boring Co., the resort announced Thursday.

“Today marks a monumental moment not only for our resort, but for Las Vegas,” Scott Sibella, president of Resorts World said in a statement. “Our passenger station will make a visit to our resort from the Las Vegas Convention Center easier than ever, and eventually connect us to key destinations throughout the city.”

Resorts World marks the first of an anticipated 55 stations on the planned Vegas Loop that will stretch up and down the Las Vegas Strip and into downtown Las Vegas. The underground system will utilize a fleet of Teslas to transport passengers.

“In addition to offering our convention customers direct access to Resorts World’s world-class hospitality and entertainment, this milestone is an important step in the development of a game-changing transportation solution in Las Vegas,” Steve Hill, president and CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority said in a statement.

Hours of operation for the Resorts World station will vary based on the convention center’s events and convention calendar.

