2 pedestrians injured in bus crash on Las Vegas Strip

Two pedestrians were injured, one critically, when they were hit by a bus on the Las Vegas Strip early Tuesday.

(RTC Cameras)

Two pedestrians were injured, one critically, when they were hit by a bus on the Las Vegas Strip early Tuesday.

The crash near 3475 Las Vegas Blvd. South occurred just before 6:35 a.m., according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Allen Larsen.

Both people were taken to a hospital. One was reported in critical condition and the other had nonlife-threatening injuries, Larsen said in a text.

Southbound lanes between Spring Mountain and Flamingo Road are closed while police investigate. Impairment is not suspected.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0217.