Armed man arrested after barricade in Las Vegas Strip hotel room

Some guests at Circus Circus were evacuated from their rooms Monday after a man with a firearm barricaded himself in a room of the Strip hotel-casino, according to Las Vegas police.

At 12:27 p.m. police said “the subject was taken into custody without incident.”

Metropolitan police said in a press release that at 11:18 a.m. patrol officers “responded to a suicidal individual in the 1000 block of Circus Circus Drive.”

“Arriving officers located an individual holding a firearm inside a hotel room,” police said. “This incident is being treated as a barricade. Some individuals have been evacuated from nearby rooms as a precaution.”

Brian Ahern, director of corporate media relations for MGM Resorts International, said, “Metro is overseeing this and we are assisting them in their efforts.”

