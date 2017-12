Bellagio has officially kicked off the holidays.

Bellagio has officially kicked off the holidays.

The Bellagio Conservatory and Botanical Gardens switched over to a holiday display this week, complete with oversized polar bears, a 42-foot Christmas tree and 28,000 poinsettias.

The display will be open until Jan. 6.

Contact Elaine Wilson at ewilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @WilsonElaineM on Twitter.