Boring’s Vegas Loop plans reveal 2 separate routes envisioned

The Boring Co. workers prepare to lower the drill assembly to begin work on the second tunnel in the people-mover project at the Las Vegas Convention Center Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Plans for the Boring Company’s stations and route extensions from the Las Vegas Convention Center to Encore and Resorts World were approved Wednesday by the Clark County Commission. (Resorts World)

The Boring Co.’s planned Las Vegas underground people mover system includes two planned routes in-and-around the Strip, plans submitted Monday to Clark County reveal.

Land use applications filed by Boring show one route would transport riders to dozens of resorts on the Las Vegas Strip, Allegiant Stadium, downtown Las Vegas and potentially McCarran International Airport. A planned second line would transport riders around Caesars Entertainment resorts only, including Caesars Palace, Paris, the Linq, Bally’s, the Cromwell, Harrah’s and Planet Hollywood.

The pair of applications will be reviewed at two Clark County Commission meetings in February. The filing follows the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority last week approved eliminating a non-compete zone for the Las Vegas Monorail.

If the applications are approved, Boring would then need to enter into encroachment or license and maintenance agreements with the county and coordinate its building permits and fire approvals before construction begins, according to Nancy Amundsen, Clark County director of comprehensive planning.

“Therefore, they can commence construction only after they have obtained all necessary permits and agreements, which is not going to be immediately,” Amundsen said.

No cost estimate was included in Monday’s filing.

Work on the Boring’s Convention Center Loop is wrapping up along with its major expansion project at the Las Vegas Convention Center, which is slated to be ready to carry passengers around the various exhibit halls once conventions return to the facility. Extensions from the convention center to Encore and Resorts World are also in the works.

The Vegas Loop would be approximately 10.5 miles long within Clark County’s jurisdiction. It then would extend into the city of Las Vegas’ jurisdiction north of Sahara to Ogden and Main streets back to Las Vegas Boulevard, near the Strat. The total system is planned to be around 15 miles in length.

Tentative plans call for linking Circa Resort, Fremont Street Experience, the Plaza Hotel with city officials hoping to add stops at City Hall and the Arts District on Main Street downtown.

“The project will provide the quick, environmentally friendly and efficient movement of people within Clark County and its surroundings without disrupting activities occurring above ground,” Boring said in a justification letter submitted to the county.

“This transportation system will provide benefits to the surrounding community by increasing the ease in which the public moves between key destinations within the greater resort corridor and beyond, while alleviating surface traffic. The project will be harmonious and compatible with existing and planned development in the area, and will provide visitors to the greater Las Vegas area with an innovative transportation system worthy of their expectations.”

