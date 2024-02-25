Breathing in yoga before the Las Vegas half-marathon — PHOTOS

About 100 people gathered for the rare opportunity to practice yoga on Las Vegas Boulevard while it is shut down for the Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series.

People gather on the Strip to do yoga while it is shut down for the Rock ’n’ Roll Running Series on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

A person does yoga on the Strip while it is shut down for the Rock ’n’ Roll Running Series on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

A person takes photos of people gathering on the Strip to do yoga while it is shut down for the Rock ’n’ Roll Running Series on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

A person does yoga on the Strip while it is shut down for the Rock ’n’ Roll Running Series on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Megan Jones, the Senior Political Advisor to Kamala Harris in the Biden-Harris 2024 campaign, practices yoga on the Strip while it is shut down for the Rock ’n’ Roll Running Series on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Spectators on a pedestrian bridge watch as people do yoga on the Strip while it is shut down for the Rock ’n’ Roll Running Series on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Police watch as people gather on the Strip to do yoga while it is shut down for the Rock ’n’ Roll Running Series on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

A person does yoga on the Strip while it is shut down for the Rock ’n’ Roll Running Series on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Megan Jones, the Senior Political Advisor to Kamala Harris in the Biden-Harris 2024 campaign, practices yoga on the Strip while it is shut down for the Rock ’n’ Roll Running Series on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Pedestrians on the pedestrian bridge watch as people gather on the Strip to do yoga while it is shut down for the Rock ’n’ Roll Running Series on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

The Strip is not exactly one of the most calming places to be in the world.

But it was for an hour on Sunday.

About 100 people gathered for the rare opportunity to practice yoga on Las Vegas Boulevard while it is shut down for the Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series. The event, which featured exclusive yoga mats, was sold out and sponsored by Lululemon.

Select parts of Las Vegas Boulevard will remain closed for the race up until 2:00 a.m. Monday. The 10k race and half-marathon starts at 4:30 p.m.