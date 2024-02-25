Breathing in yoga before the Las Vegas half-marathon — PHOTOS
The Strip is not exactly one of the most calming places to be in the world.
But it was for an hour on Sunday.
About 100 people gathered for the rare opportunity to practice yoga on Las Vegas Boulevard while it is shut down for the Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series. The event, which featured exclusive yoga mats, was sold out and sponsored by Lululemon.
Select parts of Las Vegas Boulevard will remain closed for the race up until 2:00 a.m. Monday. The 10k race and half-marathon starts at 4:30 p.m.