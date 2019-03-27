Circus Circus roller coaster moving when woman fell from ride

El Loco roller coaster inside the Adventuredome theme park at Circus Circus in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

El Loco roller coaster inside the Adventuredome theme park at Circus Circusin Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

A roller coaster at the Circus Circus Adventuredome was in motion when a woman fell from the ride, a spokesman for Clark County said Wednesday.

Few details on the accident on the El Loco roller coaster on Monday afternoon have been made public, including the condition of the woman.

Brian Ahern, the director of corporate communications for MGM Resorts International, the owner of Circus Circus, referred questions about the woman’s fall to the county.

But county spokesman Erik Pappa on Wednesday said only that the ride was moving when she fell and the county is still investigating what caused the accident.

After the woman was injured, the ride was closed for public use pending an investigation, he said.

Clark County’s Building and Fire Prevention department was called to the scene after the woman fell out of the ride, Pappa said Tuesday.

Ahern, the MGM Resorts spokesman, issued a written statement late Tuesday.

“We are incredibly saddened that one of our Adventuredome guests was injured and our hearts go out to the guest and her family,” it said. “Safety is our top priority, and the ride in question is closed until further notice as this incident is investigated.”

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.