Clark County Fire Department responds to fire near Circus Circus

The back of Circus Circus at the intersection of Sammy Davis Jr. and Circus Circus drives (Google Street View)

The Clark County Fire Department responded to a fire near Circus Circus on Monday afternoon.

The fire occurred about 1 p.m. at Sammy Davis Jr. and Circus Circus drives, Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Buchanan said.

Wood paneling that was being stored in the parking lot had caught fire, Buchanan said. Firefighters had the fire out in about 10 minutes, before it could spread to a trailer nearby.

No injuries were reported, the Fire Department said.

The Fire Department continues to investigate. Damage has not yet been estimated.

