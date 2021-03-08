Dunkin’ to open first 2 Strip locations

Coffee chain Dunkin’ is opening its first two locations on the Las Vegas Strip.

Traffic passes outside of The Linq Hotel along the Las Vegas Strip Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The two 800-square-foot restaurants will be located inside the Linq hotel, and a grand opening will be held next month, according to a company announcement made Monday.

One location will be located off the Strip-facing side of the Linq and the second will be next to the Caesars Forum entrance side on the casino level.

Both locations of Dunkin’, also known for its doughnuts and other baked goods, are owned by franchisee NVGRE Group. The company plans to open five more Dunkin’ locations in southern Nevada this year. It currently owns and operates 13 locations in Nevada and Illinois.

Contact Subrina Hudson at shudson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0340. Follow @SubrinaH on Twitter.