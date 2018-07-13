Extension of Las Vegas monorail to Mandalay Bay delayed again

The Las Vegas Monorail Co. has pushed back the start date for construction on its planned route extension from the MGM Grand to Luxor and Mandalay Bay.

Monorail lobbyist Jennifer Lazovich told the Clark County Commission this year that construction on the 1-mile extension would begin in June, giving the Monorail Co. more than the two years it needs to finish a new station at the Shoppes at Mandalay Place before September 2020, when the NFL’s Raiders are expected to play their first game in Las Vegas.

But construction permits for the project remain under review by county employees. The Monorail Co. also has not obtained the $110 million in bonds it needs to pay for the extension, according to county spokesman Erik Pappa.

Meanwhile, the Monorail Co. is keeping mum on the project’s status.

“Any information on construction or financing of the project will be released in due course,” spokeswoman Ingrid Reisman wrote in an email Thursday.

CEO Curtis Myles has previously acknowledged that obtaining financing will be difficult.

Last year, he told commissioners he couldn’t get funding for the project unless the county committed to giving the Monorail Co. as much as $4.5 million a year for the next 30 years.

Commissioners rejected the idea, but agreed in November to set aside $4.5 million each year that the monorail could request to borrow but would not be guaranteed to receive.

With no financing in place, the county has required the Monorail Co. to continue repaying a loan of close to $2.1 million used to pay for the extension’s design and engineering costs.

The Monorail Co. made a payment of $16,667 last week, Pappa said. After combining that with a series of payments made last year, close to $2 million is owed.

County Commissioner Chris Giunchigliani said she has serious doubts that the Monorail Co. will get its desired funding, but she expects the county will be paid in full and on time.

“I don’t think anybody disagrees they have an obligation to pay us back,” she said.

