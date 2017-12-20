First wave of safety posts installed along Las Vegas Strip

Clark County on Wednesday finished installing close to 800 steel posts between the street and sidewalks along the Las Vegas Strip to increase pedestrian safety.

Construction crews began installing steel posts on the Strip near Aria on Monday, Nov. 13, 2017, to protect pedestrians along Las Vegas Boulevard. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Clark County on Wednesday finished installing close to 800 steel posts between the street and sidewalks along the Las Vegas Strip to increase pedestrian safety.

The posts, known as bollards, are interconnected by underground steel frames. They can withstand a head-on collision from a 15,000-pound vehicle traveling 50 mph.

The posts were installed at seven locations between Tropicana Avenue and Spring Mountain Road. Next year the county plans to install 7,500 bollards along the Strip between Sahara Avenue and the “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign.

Wednesday marks the two-year anniversary of a woman driving an Oldsmobile sedan onto the sidewalk in front of Paris Las Vegas and Planet Hollywood Resort, killing one person and injuring more than 30 others.

Contact Michael Scott Davidson at sdavidson@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3861. Follow @davidsonlvrj on Twitter.