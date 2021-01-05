Free attractions still a draw on Las Vegas Strip

Many of the Strip’s free entertainment options remain available

A large crowd gathers to watch the volcano erupt at The Mirage on the Strip on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

People on the Strip watch the first volcano show since the opening of the The Mirage earlier in the day on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Fountains of Bellagio show on Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018, at Bellagio, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Whip Its parody cover band is shown at Carnaval Court at Harrah's on Friday, June 26, 2020. (Caesars Entertainment)

The pandemic has lowered the curtains on a host of entertainment and shows in the Las Vegas Valley.

Strip staples like Cirque du Soleil, magic shows and residencies are on hiatus. Free spectacles weren’t completely spared, either. Most recently, The Mirage closed all operations Monday through Wednesday lasting through February, including its pyrotechnic volcano.

However, many of the Strip’s free entertainment options remain available:

Bellagio

■ The Fountains of Bellagio water show runs every 30 minutes from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and then every 15 minutes from 8 p.m. to midnight. On weekends and holidays, shows follow the same pattern beginning at noon.

■ Petrossian, live music nightly.

Aria

■ Lift Bar, live music nightly

■ Lobby Bar, live music on Fridays and Saturdays.

■ The Pub, live music on Fridays and Saturdays.

MGM Grand

■ Whiskey Down, live music on Fridays and Saturdays.

Mandalay Bay

■ Hazel, live music on weekends.

Luxor

■ Centra, live entertainment on Fridays and Saturdays.

The Mirage

■ Parlor Lounge, live music on Fridays and Saturdays.

Park MGM

■ NoMad Bar and Casino Stage, live entertainment on Fridays and Saturdays.

New York-New York

■ Nine Fine Irishmen and Pepsi Stage, live music Thursdays through Sundays.

■ Tom’s Urban and Center Bar, live entertainment on Fridays and Saturdays.

■ Bar at Times Square, live music on Fridays and Saturdays.

Harrah’s

■ Piano Bar, Fridays and Saturdays performances by Pete “Big Elvis” Vallee, 2-5 p.m.; Saxman, 5:30-8:30 p.m.; and dueling pianos, 9 a.m.-2 a.m. On Sundays, dueling pianos, 7 p.m.-midnight.

■ Carnaval Court, live music, bands, lounge acts and DJs.

The Venetian/Palazzo

■ The “Streetmosphere” live entertainment program with singers, actors and musicians was ongoing as of November at the Grand Canal Shoppes. Company representatives did not respond to a request for comment regarding any updates.

Wynn Las Vegas

■ The “Lake of Dreams” multimedia show runs every half-hour beginning at sundown. Wynn recently finished a $14 million renovation of the show and opened an additional patio for outdoor viewing, a company spokesman said in November. Company representatives did not respond to a request for comment regarding any updates.

Bally’s Las Vegas

■ Indigo Lounge, lounge duo acts on Fridays and Saturdays between 8:45 p.m. and 1:45 a.m., as of November. Company representatives did not respond to a request for comment regarding any updates.

Paris Las Vegas

■ Le Cabaret Bar, lounge duo acts on Fridays and Saturdays between 6 p.m. and 2 a.m.

Planet Hollywood Resort

■ Heart Bar, live DJs on weekends, 5 p.m.-2 a.m.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian and Palazzo.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.