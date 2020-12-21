Mirage to close all operations midweek due to COVID

The Mirage will open the new year by shutting down totally from Mondays through Thursdays, MGM Resorts International announced Monday.

People on the Strip watch the first volcano show since the reopening of the The Mirage earlier in the day on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Jen Schwab, right, applies some social distancing stickers as she works with Robert Roozendaal at the entrance to Siegfried & Roy's Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat as the Mirage reopens following a COVID-19 shutdown on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Guests wander about a main walkway in the casino as the Mirage reopens following a COVID-19 shutdown on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The 31-year-old property is closing all of its amenities, restaurants and attractions from noon Mondays through noon Thursdays. The hotel will remain fully open through the weekends.

The shut-down strategy will almost certainly be enacted through February as the company monitors it’s COVID-damaged business. The famous Strip-side volcano will also be inactive on those closed days.

In a statement, the company announced: “With weekday business levels remaining low due to COVID-19 and the restrictions on group gatherings, we have made the decision to temporarily close The Mirage. This closure will include the casino, hotel and restaurants, in addition to all other amenities.

“While we do not currently expect the mid-week closure to remain in effect past February, we will continue evaluating how long The Mirage’s midweek hotel closure will remain in effect.”

Along with Mandalay Bay, Mirage originally closed its hotel towers from Mondays through Thursdays beginning Nov. 30 through the end of December. Affected are such popular attractions as Siegfried & Roy’s Secret Garden, Tom Colicchio’s Heritage Steak and The Still brewpub.

The Mirage reopened Aug. 27, after the statewide pandemic-enforced shutdown of hotel-casinos.

