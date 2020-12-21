Mirage to close all operations midweek due to COVID
The Mirage will open the new year by shutting down totally from Mondays through Thursdays, MGM Resorts International announced Monday.
The Mirage will open the new year by shutting down totally from Mondays through Thursdays, MGM Resorts International announced Monday.
The 31-year-old property is closing all of its amenities, restaurants and attractions from noon Mondays through noon Thursdays. The hotel will remain fully open through the weekends.
The shut-down strategy will almost certainly be enacted through February as the company monitors it’s COVID-damaged business. The famous Strip-side volcano will also be inactive on those closed days.
In a statement, the company announced: “With weekday business levels remaining low due to COVID-19 and the restrictions on group gatherings, we have made the decision to temporarily close The Mirage. This closure will include the casino, hotel and restaurants, in addition to all other amenities.
“While we do not currently expect the mid-week closure to remain in effect past February, we will continue evaluating how long The Mirage’s midweek hotel closure will remain in effect.”
Along with Mandalay Bay, Mirage originally closed its hotel towers from Mondays through Thursdays beginning Nov. 30 through the end of December. Affected are such popular attractions as Siegfried & Roy’s Secret Garden, Tom Colicchio’s Heritage Steak and The Still brewpub.
The Mirage reopened Aug. 27, after the statewide pandemic-enforced shutdown of hotel-casinos.
John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.