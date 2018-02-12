Las Vegas’ Hailey Dawson drops puck at Golden Knights game

Henderson resident Hailey Dawson dropped the puck before the Golden Knights game against the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday night at T-Mobile Arena.
Dawson dropped the puck using a custom-made 3-D printed prosthetic hand. Dawson was born with Poland syndrome, a rare disorder that left her with an underdeveloped right hand, but uses the robotic hand engineered by a team at UNLV.
Last year, she threw out the first pitch before Game 4 of the World Series in Houston.
