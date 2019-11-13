Las Vegas Strip crash involves RTC bus, some riders claim injuries

A crash Tuesday night on the Las Vegas Strip involved at least one vehicle and a Regional Transportation Commission bus.

(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

One driver was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life threatening, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said. Some of the passengers on the RTC bus claimed they were injured, Gordon said, adding that there were fewer than 10 riders.

Gordon said one driver was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving.

The incident occurred around 11 p.m. with the RTC bus in a northbound lane of Las Vegas Boulevard near Elvis Presley Boulevard.

A half-block of Las Vegas Boulevard North was closed between the Peppermill Fireside Lounge and Elvis Presley Boulevard with traffic being diverted onto Convention Center Drive, Gordon said.

Las Vegas Boulevard was reopen shortly after midnight.